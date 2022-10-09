ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

October 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

TEZPUR/ BOMDILA- Tourism in North East has surged in recent years, and with technology and digitisation, proper training in responsible tourism has become all the more important, said Tsering Wange, Founder & CEO Himalayan Holidays.

For the Green Hub Responsible Tourism Fellowship a total of 160 applications were received from all over North East India. 60 were short listed and 16 including 6 from Arunachal Pradesh made it to the final list after a rigorous selection process.

Mr Wange stated that it was a privilege and an honour to be the Jury Member of the Fellowship. Co-Jury Ms Bano Haralu is the Director of Nagaland Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Trust. Ms Julie Kagti Founder of Curtain Call Adventures was the other Member of the Jury. She curates sustainable & responsible getaways to the remotest of North East region.

Rita Banerji, Founder Director of Green Hub is a well-known wildlife & environment film maker, an awardee of National Geographic-CMS Prithvi Ratna Award and several other awards. She and her team of mentors are making all-out effort to train the selected fellows in sustainable tourism and community-based initiatives related to conservation and alternative livelihoods.

Related Articles

The Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022 was officially launched yesterday with a maiden session by Dr. Niranjan Das and other esteemed faculties at Green Hub Tezpur. The fellowship is supported by Royal Enfield CSR Initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

Arunachal: Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: Health camp conducted at Mago village

Arunachal: Health camp conducted at Mago village

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

October 2, 2022
Arunachal: Governor leads Gandhi Jayanti celebration

Arunachal: Governor leads Gandhi Jayanti celebration

October 2, 2022
Arunachal: NSS unit of JN College, Pasighat cleans Anglo-Abor war memorial site Midu Liireng

Arunachal: NSS unit of JN College, Pasighat cleans Anglo-Abor war memorial site Midu Liireng

October 1, 2022
Arunachal: Seed distribution and training programme on Buckwheat held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Seed distribution and training programme on Buckwheat held at Pasighat

October 1, 2022
Arunachal: Valedictory function of Ziro Private School Fest-2022

Arunachal: Valedictory function of Ziro Private School Fest-2022

October 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button