Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

TEZPUR/ BOMDILA- Tourism in North East has surged in recent years, and with technology and digitisation, proper training in responsible tourism has become all the more important, said Tsering Wange, Founder & CEO Himalayan Holidays.

For the Green Hub Responsible Tourism Fellowship a total of 160 applications were received from all over North East India. 60 were short listed and 16 including 6 from Arunachal Pradesh made it to the final list after a rigorous selection process.

Mr Wange stated that it was a privilege and an honour to be the Jury Member of the Fellowship. Co-Jury Ms Bano Haralu is the Director of Nagaland Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Trust. Ms Julie Kagti Founder of Curtain Call Adventures was the other Member of the Jury. She curates sustainable & responsible getaways to the remotest of North East region.

Rita Banerji, Founder Director of Green Hub is a well-known wildlife & environment film maker, an awardee of National Geographic-CMS Prithvi Ratna Award and several other awards. She and her team of mentors are making all-out effort to train the selected fellows in sustainable tourism and community-based initiatives related to conservation and alternative livelihoods.

The Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022 was officially launched yesterday with a maiden session by Dr. Niranjan Das and other esteemed faculties at Green Hub Tezpur. The fellowship is supported by Royal Enfield CSR Initiative.