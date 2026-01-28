Arunachal: BRO’s Project Brahmank Receives Republic Day Accolades

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The 77th Republic Day was observed with ceremonial solemnity and patriotic fervour at Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), underscoring the organisation’s role in nation-building through strategic road connectivity and infrastructure development.

The celebrations were led by S. C. Looniya, Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, who unfurled the National Flag, symbolising unity, dedication and commitment to the constitutional values of the country. As part of the observance, the Chief Engineer also laid a wreath at the newly inaugurated Brahmank Memorial in tribute to BRO personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing officers, subordinate staff and casual paid labour, Looniya extended greetings on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and acknowledged the collective efforts, discipline and teamwork of the workforce. He highlighted the role of personnel in ensuring the successful execution of infrastructure projects in challenging terrains, which continue to strengthen the operational effectiveness of the organisation.

In line with the organisation’s emphasis on environmental responsibility, a plantation programme was organised under the guidance of the Chief Engineer. The initiative coincided with the observance of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, reflecting a convergence of cultural traditions, environmental awareness and organisational values.

The Republic Day celebrations were further marked by recognition at the national level. S. C. Looniya was conferred the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in recognition of his distinguished service, leadership and contribution to the Border Roads Organisation and the nation. In addition, personnel of Project Brahmank received two Government Commendation Cards, one Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, five Director General Border Roads Commendations and two Additional Director General Border Roads (East) Commendations.

Officials said the occasion reaffirmed the role of Project Brahmank in enhancing connectivity to remote areas, supporting economic development and strengthening national security, while fostering a sense of unity, discipline and national pride among its personnel.