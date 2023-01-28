ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Food items made of Millet showcase to commemorate “International Year of Millet”

As proposed by India, United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) has declared 2023 as International Year of Millet.

ITANAGAR-  Commemorating the ” International Year of Millet “, various food items made of Millet were showcased by Department of Tourism at chief minister’s ‘at home party’ here at State Guest House on the occasion of 75th Republic Day here.

Organic food items such as cup cakes, cookies, laddu with dry fruits, etting/itthi and millet wine  were served and displayed.

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 74th Republic Day

Prime Minster  Narendra Modi aims to make International Year of Millet  2023 as ‘People’s Movement’ and also to position India as the ‘Global Hub for Millets’.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his social media handle said Millets are marvelous and matter in more ways than one! Good for health & nutrition, they add to our food system diversity.

Arunachal: Mandarin ducks found nestling at Ziro again

“At the ‘At Home’ hosted by me on the occasion of  Republic Day celebration, ‘Vocal for Local’ stall of Tourism Department was a major center of attention for guests”, Khandu said.

“All organic millet products  cookies, powder, cupcakes and other locally grown edibles were relished by the esteemed guests. It was a real celebration of  International Year of Millets. I savored many delicacies as well”, the chief minister added.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to various type of millet such as Foxtail, Millet, Finger Millet, Pearl  Millet, Proso  Millet  and Kodo Millet.

An expert says that millet cultivation in the state has gone down because of discouraging jhum cultivation.

