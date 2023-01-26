Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 74th Republic Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh today joined the rest of the country in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with much fanfare across the state.

Addressing the state level celebration at Indira Gandhi Park in the state capital here on Thursday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon one and all to rededicate oneself and move towards achieving our common goal to make an all inclusive Arunachal Pradesh. Greeting the people on the occasion, Khandu paid homage to all unsung heroes and unnamed partakers of freedom struggle, whose contributions were instrumental in the independence of the nation.

Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the national tri-color, inspected the parade and released the tri-color balloons to mark the occasion.

Highlighting on the achievements of his government, Khandu stated “The rainbow of our achievement spreads from the overhauling of infrastructure facilities, improving connectivity, transforming health and education systems, using IT for good governance to welfare of children, women and farmers”, adding “today Arunachal Pradesh is writing new chapters of progress in the promotion of local values, ethos and ethics”.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state has emerged as one of the top performers in investment pillar under North Eastern and Hilly States category in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021, besides DPIIT under GoI’s Ministry of Trade & Commerce has adjudged Arunachal Pradesh in ‘Leaders’ category in ‘States’ Start -up Ranking 2021’.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary announced the names of state awardees in recognition to their distinguished services – 3 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 16 commendation certificates. Names of 9 villages covering various districts were also announced for the CM’s Award for cleanest village for the year 2022.

38th Battalion CRPF was adjudged the Best Parade Contingents of the March Past of the day, while the NCC Girl’s Cadet from GHSS, Itanagar was declared the best student parade.

Other highlights of the day included ceremonial March Past by various uniformed contingents, NCC and Scout & Guides Cadets and School Children and colorful cultural presentations by various local cultural troupes and school children.

At APCC HQ- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has celebrated the 74″ Republic Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on 26″ January 2023. Nabam Tuki, President APCC hoisted the National Flag followed by national anthem.

Nabam Tuki, extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Republic Day and said that our prime duty is to fight and to protect the values enshrined in the constitution. The Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26″ January 1950.

At Himlayan University

Himalayan University, Itanagar has joined the nation in celebrating the 74″ Republic Day here in Jollang. Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Vice-Chancellor unfurled the National Flag at 08:15 a.m. followed by the National Anthem.

Prof: Kuldeep Sharma recalled the sacrifices made by the forefathers and their contribution in ‘making India a republic. He also reminded the importance of the Purna Swaraj Resolution proclaimed on 26″ January, 1930 which called for complete freedom from British rule.

The ceremony was attended by faculty members, administrative and non-teaching staff and students. To mark the occasion, a dance performance was presented by students.

ZIRO- The 74th Republic Day celebration was celebrated with great prompt and gaiety at the Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium here today.

Unfurling the national flag, chief guest and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in his speech said that during the last eight years the district had witnessed unprecedented developments in all fronts. He informed that with the construction of Potin-Pangin Highway nearing completion, travel time between Ziro to Itanagar had been reduced to two and half hours from the previous five to six hours and the air connectivity between Ziro and Hollongi had opened the floodgates of tourism to a great extent.

Informing that the district had emerged as the major producers of kiwi and cardamom in the country, DC informed that horticultural farming was carried out in an area of 41,350 Ha with a total production of 16,223 MT. The 16 Ha High Altitude Fish Farm at Tarin would also be upgraded to 65 Ha Aqua Park which would be first of its kind in the country with facilities like Underground Aqua Museum, pisciculture of different species of fish, recreational fishery including angling and boating.

TAWANG- The valley of Tawang town today echoed with the slogans of Bharat Mata ki jai by the school children and melodious tune of Army band playing famous Sare Jahan Se achcha hindustan Hamara song, the march culminated at general parade ground in the heart of the border town. Here at general parade ground amidst huge gathering Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag.

Participating in the 74th Republic day parade the contingents of Arunachal Pradesh police, NCC Cadets, Scouts & Guides, Soldiers of Indian Army displayed march past and military band.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang paid tribute to the freedom fighters and gratitude to those who contributed in making the modern India and its constitution. He conveyed his gratitude to the Soldiers, teachers ,Doctors, farmers and all the sincere central and state govt employees for their dedicated contribution in making strong India.

He paid his tribute to former ministers late Thupten Tempa, late Karma Wangchu, and former MLA late Jambey Tashi for their contribution in development of present Tawang. DC appealed the grassroot level health workers ASHAs and Anganwadis to be more active and give awareness at village level on timely vaccination of every new born child to make healthy citizens of future India. He discussed in length about the various developmental activities under progress.

NAMSAI- Along with the rest of the country, Namsai district celebrated the 74th Republic Day today at APIL Ground, Namsai. MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom graced the occasion with his august presence and inaugurated the exhibition stalls.

Deputy Commissioner C.R Khampa unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the 10 marching contingents comprising of APP, NCC, scout and guides and student troops of various schools.

In his ceremonial speech he said, “Team Namsai is dedicated to transform the district which was created just 8 (eight) years back in 2014, in a short span of time, it has emerged as one of the best performing district in the state in most of the parameters and we shall thrive to achieve more”. He mentioned that Namsai is an aspirational district and its transformation & development is closely monitored by Niti Ayog and Prime Minister’s Office on monthly basis, as such he stated that there was no room for complacency.