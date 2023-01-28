Two IAF Fighter Jets crash in MP

MORENA/ JAIPUR- Two Indian Air Force ( IAF ) fighter jets, a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both the pilots, who received injuries in the tragedy, have been ejected safely, the administration said.

The two aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh for an exercise, ANI reports. However, no casualties have been reported so far. Defence sources said that the search and rescue operations have been launched.

“The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon,” reported The Hindustan Times.

In a another incident, A chopper crashed near Pingora in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, District Collector Alok Ranjan said,”Police and administration have been sent to the spot. More details are awaited.”

According to the reports, as soon as the villagers heard thud and ‘something’ whirring from nowhere, they immediately reached to the crash site and started trying to extinguish the fire. But the helicopter burnt to ashes in no time. The villagers said there is the possibility that two people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash.