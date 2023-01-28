ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mandarin ducks found nestling at Ziro again

Mandarin Ducks were first recorded during Ziro Bird Walk in February 2021. Second record was in March 2022 and the third in January 2023.

Last Updated: January 28, 2023
1 minute read
ZIRO-  A flock of magnificent mandarin ducks were again sighted on 25th January last at the famed Siikhey Lake here at Ziro.

The topic was the talking point during the monthly Ziro Bird Walk organized by Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club Ziro today and attended by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime along with other avid bird watchers from RGU led by professor Daniel Mize, members from Wild Life Conservation Society Bangalore, Ziro Birding Club and Ngunu Ziro.

Unlike the previous single visitor, this year in January three mandarin ducks comprising two females and one male visited Ziro valley. According to avid bird watcher and renowned tour operator Koj Mama, the factor could be because of the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan.

Mama further informed that with the launching of Ziro Bird Walk in 2019 by involving community participation to protect birds and restrict hunting activities, the number of migratory birds visiting the valley have increased many folds. The Ziro Bird Walk is organized every month at Ziro Valley.

The mandarin ducks were first reported from Maguri beel in Assam and Dirang in West Kameng District.

