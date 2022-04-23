Arunachal: Govt will take full responsibility for the development of TRIHMS into a full fledged Medical College- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Attending the Valedictory function of college Festival of TRIHMS ‘AURORA 2022’ Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that Govt will take full responsibility for the development of TRIHMS into a full fledged Medical College. He said “TRIMHS will be our pride and we will develop it into a premier Health Institute”. Saying that Health Sector is in the topmost priority of the State Govt, he inform that Govt is upgrading 18 district hospitals across the State, the works of which is progressing rapidly. He further inform that as a part of Golden Jubilee Year, 60 PHCs or CHCs in every constituency will be developed into model hospitals.

He further said that it is very nice and encouraging to see the young and well qualified specialist doctors coming back to State to serve their own State. He exuded hope that the TRIHMS will produce best doctors in future.

He expressed his gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staffs of TRIHMS for their tireless service and for saving many lives during the pandemic. He also remembered and expressed his gratitude to the first generation doctors of the State and all those non-Arunachalee Doctors that came to the State in those days for their sacrifice and serving people of the State.

On the occasion, MLA Itanagar, Techi Kaso, Director TRIHMS, Dr Moji Jini, Director Health & Family Welfare, Dr Emi Rumi and Chairman TRIHMS College Festival Celebration Committee, Dr Minggam Pertin also spoke.

TRIHMS also felicitated retired senior Doctors, Smt Tadar Yadir, w/o Late Tadar Tang, Late Minnoti Riba’s family and Shri Dagmo Jini acknowledging their contributions and support in the growth of General Hospital Naharlagun since it’s inception.

Dignitaries also gave away prizes to the winners of best house, beauty contest and other events.