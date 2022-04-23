Arunachal

Arunachal: Khandu kickstarts 2nd edition of Eagle Nest Birding Festival

April 23, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Khandu kickstarts 2nd edition of Eagle Nest Birding Festival

SHERGAON- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today declared the 2nd edition of the Eagle Nest Birding Festival open at Oaktum Thongre village here in West Kameng district open and called upon the organizers to push the festival as an event connected to nature without disturbing the peace and tranquility of the virgin region.

To mark the occasion, Khandu unveiled two community reserves – Tukpon and Sungkhit – of 18 and 25 sq kms respectively, donated by the villagers, which will be preserved and used by the community members for promotion of tourism in the area.

Khandu lauded members of the Sherdukpen community inhabiting the Shergaon valley for the initiative, which he said, will go a long way in preserving the rich biodiversity of the state.

He assured to officially declare the festival as a calendar event of the state government and asked the authorities to submit a proposal in this regard after finalizing a date for the event.

Related Articles

Terming the ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyan’ of the state’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change department as a major initiative, Khandu said people have voluntarily surrendered their guns used for hunting.

“This is in turn has resulted in abrupt rise of bird population across the state,” he said.

Khandu informed that Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 500 species of birds of which 471 are found in Eagle Nest Wildlife sanctuary alone. He hailed the people of West Kameng residing in the periphery of the sanctuary for preserving the bird species since ages through community mobilizations. He expressed optimism that creation of the Tukpon and Sungkhit Community Reserves will further boost in preservation of wildlife in the area.

Revealing Arunachal Pradesh as one major carbon sink of the country, Khandu said the state government is exploring possibilities to ‘monetize’ the advantage so that people can benefit from their forests without disturbing the environment and without felling a single tree.

“Please ensure that this Eagle Nest Birding Festival is truly connected to nature devoid of loud music, cultural programs and pollution,” he suggested.

Earlier on the day, Khandu flagged off the Eagle Nest Birding Festival Cycle Challenge 2022 with the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’.

Also present on the occasion were Advisor, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kumsi Sidisow, local legislator Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, army officials and representatives of district administration.

Tags
April 23, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ambedkar remains a symbol of equality and foreperson of human rights: Chowna Mein

Ambedkar remains a symbol of equality and foreperson of human rights: Chowna Mein

April 14, 2022
Arunachal: The Chief Information Commissioner, APIC visits Longding

Arunachal: The Chief Information Commissioner, APIC visits Longding

April 13, 2022
No parking lots: Naharlagun roads suffer traffic congestion

No parking lots: Naharlagun roads suffer traffic congestion

April 13, 2022
Committed to solving Arunachal-Assam boundary issues: Pema Khandu

Committed to solving Arunachal-Assam boundary issues: Pema Khandu

April 13, 2022
Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

April 13, 2022
Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

April 13, 2022
Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

April 12, 2022
Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

April 12, 2022
Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

April 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button