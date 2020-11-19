Techi Meena Lishi muder case: police recovered the hammer used in the murder

ITANAGAR: The capital police have recovered the hammer used in the murder of late Techi Meena Lishi after three days of intensive search operations from the Dikrong river bed near the Karsingsa block point on Wednesday.

Capital Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram informed that the crucial piece of evidence was recovered with the help of local divers, besides police teams from Banderdewa, Nirjuli, and a team under the SDPO Naharlagun.

He also informed that a team was sent to Khonsa on Wednesday to collect connecting evidence and the team has collected evidence, like “clothes of the alleged murderer which were used during the crime, besides other pieces of evidence.”

He also informed that five people have been arrested in connection with the case, with the support of the Tirap police team.

“We have taken them all into remand. Four of them are currently in police custody, while one has been sent to judicial custody after completion of police custody,” the SP said.

He informed that Chumi Taya has not been arrested but had been called in for interrogation.

“We are investigating the case giving importance to every detail. If there is any further involvement of anyone in the conspiracy, we will take further necessary action accordingly,” he said.

Assuring that the case is being monitored by him as well his seniors, Chiram said, “The incident is very disheartening. The entire state is grieving over the incident and we can feel the pulse of the people. We also understand the responsibility that is upon us now and we are investigating the case with all seriousness.

“We will not leave any lacunae and I can assure that when the final chargesheet is prepared, it will be one of the best chargsheets,” the SP added.