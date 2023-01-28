Arunachal: Denhang Bosai felicitated by Tirap Dist Admin

TIRAP- Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director, DIPR (Rtd.) is one of the most well known names in both print and social media because of his insightful and lucid articulation on myriad issues of the state, especially on development front .

As a matter of fact, many people in other didtricts of the state have come to know more about Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region through his writings on various facets of the three insurgency-hit districts. Against the backdrop of the immense contributions made by Bosai towards TCL and the state as a whole, the Tirap District Administration felicitated him on the 74th Republic Day at Nehru stadium, Khonsa along with other achievers from various fields in presence of dignitaries and a huge gatheting of public from every walk of life. A commendation certificate with citation was presented to him by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga.

It may be mentioned here that during his tenure as DIPRO at Khonsa when insurgency was at its peak, Bosai penned many thought-provoking and enriching articles which were published in both the state and national media. Some of his well-received and popular articles include ‘How Green Was Our Valley,’ ‘Where The Birds No More Sing,’ ‘Graveyard: The Permanent Resting Place,’ ‘KBJ Road In Its Birth Pangs,’ ‘Dying Art Of Dyeing,’ ‘Logdrum Installation: A Traditional Ritual,’ ‘Narottam: A Nocte Saint,’ ‘Chalo Loku: A Celebration Of Life,’ ‘The Man In The Narrow Village Lane,’ ‘The Elusive Civic Sense,’ ‘Bandh Culture: Nip In The Bud’ and many others. There are many youths in the state who follow his lucid writings both in print and social media.

Denhang Bosai was born on 21st April 1962 to his parents, Lt. Minpong Bosai and Lt. Khamthan Bosai in Kaimai village before migrating to present Wasathong village in 1971. Post retirement in the year 2022, he now, resides in Deomali and has literally embarked upon an equally vibrant life, practically exemplifying how actively and gainfully can one engage oneself even after retirement from government service and continue to pay back ones services to the society. Apart from rendering his valuable services to societal cause, Bosai is currently engaging himself in gardening, fish farming and allied activities, thus sensitising the youth to the values of ‘dignity of labour’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’.

It would certainly be of immense service to the youth in particular if they take a leaf out of Bosai’s book whose life itself narrates the tale of success from difficult childhood as he was born to an extremely humble family and later, rose to a respectable position by dint of his sheer hard work, dedication and perseverance.Through his popular and significant role in the field of literature, journalism and social discourse, Denhang Bosai rightly deserves the title’ THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN PEN’. No wonder then, that his well-wishers and fans wish that his tribe multiplied.

Here is, in a nutshell, the prolific writing career of Bosai, the man who has the penchant and the flair for writing on myriad topics that concern the society and the restive youth.

Denhang Bosai sowed the seed of his celebrated life and career at RK Mission School, Narottam Nagar, where he attained his early education and later graduated from JN College, Pasighat in 1986. Bosai’s glorious service in the government of Arunachal Pradesh began in the year 1987 when he joined as JT in Government Secondary School, Deomali. After a brief but brilliant stint as JT, he topped the APPSC examination to join as Language Officer at Seppa the same year, in what turned out to be the turning point of his life, when he actually found his domain and began to follow his passion of playing wonders with the words. His career was catapulted to the coveted post of DIPRO in the year 1992 when he further topped the APPSC examination.

The crisp, lucid and articulate art of expression that is typical or trademark of Bosai that tastes like a seasoned wine didn’t fall from the skies. Of course, he owes a great deal of his creative and narrative capability to his father Lt. Minpong Bosai, a renowned exponent of Khapa folklore. A passionate learner and a voracious reader himself, Bosai left no stone unturned to hone his writing prowess and availed every opportunity that came his way. Accordingly, he underwent special training at the prestigious Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. In recognition of his unparalleled dedication and impeccable professionalism, Bosai was promoted as Deputy Director, DIPR at Naharlagun in 2016.

While serving as Deputy Director, he edited the weekly newspaper ‘Arunachal Information’ and monthly magazine ‘Arunachal Review’ published by DIPR. He also drafted the ‘Journalist Pension Scheme’ and other important documents pertaining to the media persons of the state. He was the Chairman of the DIPR Fake-Check Committee during the pandemic which played a pivotal role to debunk fake news.

He successfully conducted Arunachal Literature Festival as Festival Director in 2018 and 2019 and also The North-East Literary Festival in 2022. He also edited souvenirs, magazines and booklets published by DIPR from time to time. When he was DIPRO, Khonsa, Bosai introduced Tirap Newsletter which was in circulation for many years. In 2012, he was conferred with the prestigious state award (gold medal) for his meritorious services. Bosai co-authored a book titled ‘Nocte Folksongs, Folktales And Proverbs.’

He also made a documentary ‘Ate Awa Damaan Ko’ (following the footsteps of our ancestors.) When he was posted at Naharlagun as DDIPR, he contributed a number of articles for coffee table books published by the state government. He also led a team of officers and technicians of DIPR to the first village of India Kaho in Anjaw district as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme which was a huge success. Thanks to his prolific writing skills, most educated people, especially the youth know him and many of them follow him in social media.

Needless to say that the gesture of the Tirap district administration in recognizing the tremendous contributions of Denhang Bosai who inspires the youth, is appreciable and laudable. As a matter of fact, TCL is known for all the wrong reasons. So, an enlightened and gifted writer like Denhang Bosai can act like a beacon light for the youth of the region and go a long way to wean away the youth from going astray.