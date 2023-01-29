This is Arunachal- not Kashmir, or Switzerland

ITANAGAR- Nagaland minister Temjen Imna on Saturday, shared photographs of a resort in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anini comparing it with popular tourist destinations such as Switzerland and Kashmir.

Mr Imna also asked Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to invite him to the neighbouring state.

“This ain’t Switzerland nor Kashmir! This is the newly completed Chighu Resort at Anini, Arunachal Pradesh. Such a wonderful site! Isn’t it? @PemaKhanduBJP Ji when are you inviting me? To visit, contact: https://arunachaltourism.com,” he tweeted sharing the pictures.

Responding to the Nagaland minister, Pema Khandu said the “land of rising sun awaits his arrival.”

“Dear @AlongImna Ji, you’re always welcome to the beautiful ‘Land of Rising Sun’. Mountains and valleys will enchant you with their beauty. Chigu resort has a beautiful backdrop with snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Arunachal awaits your arrival! Do come,” he tweeted.

Dear @AlongImna Ji, you're always welcome to the beautiful 'Land of Rising Sun'. Mountains and valleys will enchant you with their beauty. Chigu resort has a beautiful backdrop with snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Arunachal awaits your arrival! Do come. https://t.co/OOO9LEgXml — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 28, 2023

Last week, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister had shared photographs of the resort on his Facebook page in a bid to boost tourism in the state.