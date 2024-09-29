Arunachal

Arunachal: DC, SP holds interactive session with trainee officers from LBSNAA

The 22 member Officer trainees which included IAS, IPS, IRS , IFS and others are on a Himalayan study tour.

YUPIA-   The District Administration of  Papum Pare conducted an interactive session for the trainee officers from LBSNAA of 2023 CSE batch at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Sunday.

The 22 member Officer trainees which included IAS, IPS, IRS , IFS and others are on a Himalayan study tour.

The session aimed to familiarize probation officers with the practical challenges, responsibilities, and dynamic nature of public service in the district.

The DC Jiken Bomjen shared key insights into the functioning of the district administration and  emphasized the importance of integrity, public outreach, and responsiveness in handling district affairs.

Sharing few anecdotes from his three decade of administrative service DC Bomjen added that  “The role of a civil servant is dynamic and diverse. As young probationers, your engagement with the community and your commitment to solving local issues will significantly impact the development of the region”.

He advised the trainee officers to be empathetic while dealing with the subordinates.

The Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar addressed the importance of law and order in effective governance.

“Law and order are the bedrock of any functioning society. As future administrators, it is essential to understand the nuances of maintaining peace and tackling crime. Collaborative efforts between various departments can help in creating a secure environment for development to thrive.” He added while sharing few experiences from the field.

The trainee officers who had been to Taksing in Upper Subansiri District to get a first hand information on the implementation of the vibrant village schemes in the border areas; shared their experiences.

Puran Rana, Dy. Commandant, ITBP, admin officers of Yupia were present during the interactive session.

