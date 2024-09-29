Arunachal: Chief Secretary visits Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

ZIRO- The Ld. Chief Secretary, Manish Kumar Gupta, with his wife Dr. Vineeta Gupta visits Pange under Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Lower Subansiri district on 28th to 29th Sept.2024.

The couple tracked the Orchid Conservation trail at Pange and had witnessed flowering orchids of Dendrobium longicomu, Coelogyne barbera, Dendribium hookarianum, Cymbidium erthraeum, Cymbidium elegant, Cryochilus luteus etc. of the 215 orchid plants along the trail. As many as 201 orchid species are recorded in the sanctuary.

The couple also enjoyed the adventure activity facilities such as Burma bridge walk, Ladder climbing and Commando net climbing near Range headquarters.

Later they also planted a sapling each of Pyrus pashia, Pecha in Apatani as a part of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” in line with Mission LiFe.

Ngilyang Tachang, RFO Tale Wildlife sanctuary made an elaborate presentation about the sanctuary through PPT, short videos and virtual reality experience of the sanctuary in the evening.

Nani Sha, DFO, Hapoli Forest Division who accompanied the visiting dignitaries stated that the couple is natural nature lovers and keen bird watchers. Their visit to the remote Pange area is highly motivational and encouragement to the field staff of the division.

The couple could site Brown Shrike, Black-tailed Crake, Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher, Common Stonechat, Striated Laughingthrush, Black-throated Tit, Scaly Munia, Plumbeous Water Redstart, Slaty-backed Forktail, Grey Bushchat, Dark-sided Flycatcher, Taiga Flycatcher, Green-backed Tit, Red-billed Leiothrix and Bay wood pecker of the 409 birds recorded in the sanctuary.