National

Sanjay Raut Alleges PM Modi Announced Retirement at RSS HQ

BJP, RSS Leaders Deny Reports of Modi’s Retirement Amid Growing Speculation

Last Updated: April 2, 2025
1 minute read
Sanjay Raut Alleges PM Modi Announced Retirement at RSS HQ

NEW DELHI-  Recent claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have sparked discussions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political future. Raut alleged that during a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on March 30, 2025, PM Modi informed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of his intention to retire in September 2025, coinciding with his 75th birthday. ​

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted these claims, asserting that PM Modi will continue to lead the country and is projected to serve as Prime Minister in 2029.

Senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi also stated he was unaware of any discussions regarding PM Modi’s retirement. ​

This visit marked PM Modi’s first trip to the RSS headquarters since assuming office in 2014.

The meeting’s timing is notable, occurring ahead of the selection of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, a process in which the RSS traditionally plays a consultative role, said a  ​The Indian Express report.

The RSS has historically maintained an informal guideline suggesting that leaders retire from active politics upon reaching 75 years of age.

This unwritten rule has been applied to senior leaders in the past. However, there has been no official confirmation that this guideline will be applied to PM Modi. ​

As of now, no official statements have been released by PM Modi or the RSS regarding any plans for his retirement. The claims remain speculative, with key political figures denying such developments.

