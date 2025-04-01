Arunachal: Historic Six-Day Freedom Trail Trek Begins from Kenzamani

KENZAMANI – The much-anticipated six-day trekking programme on the Freedom Trail, retracing the route taken by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, in 1959, commenced on March 31, 2025, from Kenzamani.

Organized by the District Administration, Tawang, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the event is supported by MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu and DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi. The programme is being coordinated by Addl. DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup and EAC Jemeithang Deewan Mara.

The trekking event will culminate on April 5, 2025, in Pungteng, Tawang, marking the anniversary of His Holiness’s arrival in Tawang in 1959.

Spiritual Beginning with Prayers and Cultural Performances

The inaugural ceremony at Kenzamani featured long-life prayers for His Holiness, followed by vibrant cultural performances by monks and villagers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu highlighted the spiritual and historical significance of the trek:

“As we embark on this six-day-long journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding.”

DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi extended gratitude to all participants and encouraged them to imbibe His Holiness’s teachings in daily life.

A Tribute to History and Sacrifice

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang applauded the efforts of the Lungla administration in organizing the event. He also reflected on Kenzamani’s historical significance, as it was here that His Holiness was received by Indian officials in 1959.

Additionally, he paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in 1962 while defending India’s borders.

Flagging Off the Trek with Honor and Tradition

At 12:03 PM, DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi and MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu officially flagged off the trekking programme.

A poignant moment of the event was when ITBP jawans received a portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and a branch of the holy tree at Chudangmo, offering a guard of honor.

The Journey Continues – Next Stop: Gorzam Choeten

On Day 2, participants will proceed to Gorzam Choeten, continuing along the historic route.

The District Administration, Tawang, has invited all interested individuals to join the culmination ceremony at Pungteng, Tawang, on April 5, 2025.

Massive Participation from Various Communities