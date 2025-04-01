ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Seva Aap Ke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0 Held at Tilangkyong under Wakro Sub-Division

The event, which took place on 31th March 2025, saw an overwhelming turnout of residents, with various government departments setting up booths to provide essential services and information.

WAKRO-  The much-anticipated Seva Aap Ke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0 was successfully held at Tilangkyong, under the Wakro Sub-Division, bringing vital government services to the doorstep of the local community. The event, which took place on 31th March 2025, saw an overwhelming turnout of residents, with various government departments setting up booths to provide essential services and information.

In his address, ADC AJ Lungphi emphasized the core objectives of SAKD, which aims to bridge the gap between the government and the citizens by delivering services directly to the people. He highlighted the significance of such programs in promoting inclusive development, especially in remote and underserved areas.

DC Lohit, KN Damo, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, urged the people to fully utilize the services and facilities made available during the program. He reiterated that the primary aim of SAKD is to make governance more accessible and transparent, ensuring that every citizen benefits from the government’s developmental initiatives.

During the event, DC Damo also shed light on ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure in the region, particularly in Medo. He mentioned that a proposal for a CO headquarters for Medo is already in place and under serious consideration by the government. Additionally, he assured the gathering that steps are being taken to introduce banking facilities to the region, which would greatly improve financial access and foster economic growth in the area.

A wide range of departments participated in the program, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Medical, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Education. Each department provided valuable services, such as offering guidance on agricultural practices, distributing medical supplies, educating the community on health and nutrition, and informing them about various government schemes available to them.

Several people benefited from the program, with many availing themselves of healthcare consultations, agricultural advice, and financial literacy sessions. The program also facilitated the distribution of essential government documents and benefits, ensuring that the local population received timely support.

