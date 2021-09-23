Itanagar: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates ‘Vanijya Utsav’

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The week long ‘ Vanijya Utsav’ was inaugurated by Khiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Law and Justice at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in the august presence of Dr. Shubash Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, Tumke Bagra, Minister Trade & Commerce, Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture and MLA Rode Bui, Adviser to Minister of Industries, Textiles and Handicrafts

While speaking on the occasion Chief guest Khiren Rijiju, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh should also be achieved.

Earlier he said that the state had lots of resources and opportunities to flourish in trade and Commerce and that the public should grab the advantage of all developmental schemes both under Central and state govt.

He also assured that he would not let any scheme or paper from the sate be left pending in the Centre. And he also said that no one should give or take money in order to get any scheme sanctioned and that the Modi govt did not support such practice.

To commemorate the monumental occasion of 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, the Department of Commerce, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has organized the ‘Vanijya Utsav in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade-NER and Coffee Board, Zonal office, Guwahati to showcase the potential of our Exporters and manufacturers.

The Utsav saw the opening of exhibition stalls by various departments and local progressive farmers which show cased the beautiful handicrafts and local produce such as fruits, wine, silk, Black rice from Basar of Leparda District, Honey from Changlang and Sagalee, Buckwheat from Namsai, Ginger powder from Laptab in Papumpare District, etc.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Shubash Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education and Shri Tumke Bagra, Hon’ble Minister Trade & Commerce also spoke on the occasion.

Others present in the inaugural function were Secretary Trade & Commerce, Director Industries, Director Trade & Commerce, Director Art & Culture, Joint Director (E) Coffee Board, Guwahati, Regional Manager, SBI, Itanagar, General Manager, NABARD, Itanagar, Scientist Central Silk Board, Jorhat, Assam, Proprietor Hornbill Tea Industry, Proprietor Green Gold, Secretary General Arunachal Chamber of Industry, many Entrepreneurs, Prospective Exporters and Progressive farmers.