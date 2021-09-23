Arunachal:  Governor urged MoS Education to support ‘Mission Shiksha’

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd September 2021. They discussed about promotion of education and development of infrastructure in the State.

The Governor informed the Union Minister of State for Education that the State Government has declared 2021 as Year of Education and also has launched the ‘Mission Shiksha’. He urged the Minister to render support in terms of the essential resources for the mission.

The Governor also mentioned to the Minister that there are some proposals pending with the Centra Departments for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas for Arunachal Pradesh. He requested the Minister for his good offices in addressing the issues and in sanctioning the proposals.

The Governor said that due to its vastness, the State of Arunachal Pradesh requires two extended campuses of Rajiv Gandhi University. A proposal to this effect is lying with the University Grants Commission. He requested the Minister to facilitate in expediting the proposal, which he said will help the youth of the State in educational pursuits.