Arunachal: Education & Culture Affairs Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- State Minister for Education and Culture Affairs Taba Tedir, accompanied by Commissioner (Education) Ms. Padmini Singla called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th April 2022. They discussed about TGT and PGT posts, strengthening educational infrastructure and other education connected issues.

The Governor emphasised on immediate conduct examination for selection of TGT and PGT posts so that there is no shortage of teachers in the schools. He also stressed on checking teachers and staff in the schools to restrict absentees amongst them.

The Governor shared his observations about the functioning of private universities and advised the Minister and Commissioner to advise the institutions so that they function and work for the enhancement of the academic and personality development of the students. He also suggested for regular monitoring of the universities.

The Governor asked the Minister, who is also the in-charge Minister for Culture Affairs to look into the issues of the local artists. He suggested the minister to hold a meeting with the Arunachal artistes’ Forum and promote them keeping in mind the art and culture progress in the State as also as welfare measures for the performers.