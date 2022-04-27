Arunachal: Assam Rifles organises Blood Donation Camp at Longding

Story Highlights Blood Donation is Considered as a Gift of Life, since there is no substitute for human blood.

LONGDING- The 40th Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a Blood Donation Camp at Longding Dist under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative of Govt of India in collaboration with Assam Medical College, Hospital, Dibrugarh and Dist Hospital Longding on 26 April 2022.

The Blood Donation Camp was witnessed the footfall of volunteers from Assam Rifles, CRPF, Civil Administration, Students, Youth and the local populace from near by villages of Longding Dist.

The camp aimed at providing maximum units of blood to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, where it will be made available to the patients from economically weaker sections in North East.

A total of 135, including 109 volunteers of 40 Assam Rifles, 07 from 36 Bn CRPF and 19 civilians took part in the noble cause. The camp helped to raise 135 units of blood in a single day, which is a tremendous achievement considering the remoteness of the area.

A certificate of appreciation was presented to every donor in recognition of their benevolent participation. Rejuvenating refreshments were also catered for donors at the camp.

Recently an Anaemia Detection Camp was also organised by the Battalion along with District Medical Department, April at Longding Town and Kanubari as a precursor to the Blood Donation Camp.

The Camp Was extremely useful to identify and address the issue of malnutrition prevalent in the region as well as spread awareness among local populace about the impact and benefits of periodic blood donation.