Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles organises Blood Donation Camp at Longding

The camp aimed at providing maximum units of blood to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, where it will be made available to the patients from economically weaker sections in North East.

April 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifles organises Blood Donation Camp at Longding
Story Highlights
  • Blood Donation is Considered as a Gift of Life, since there is no substitute for human blood.

LONGDING-   The 40th Battalion of Assam Rifles organised  a Blood Donation Camp at Longding Dist under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative of Govt of India in collaboration with Assam Medical College, Hospital, Dibrugarh and Dist Hospital Longding on 26 April 2022.

The Blood Donation Camp was witnessed the footfall of volunteers from Assam Rifles, CRPF, Civil Administration, Students, Youth and the local populace from near by villages of Longding Dist.

Also Read-  Assam Rifles celebrates 187th Raising day in Longding

The camp aimed at providing maximum units of blood to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, where it will be made available to the patients from economically weaker sections in North East.

Related Articles

A total of 135, including 109 volunteers of 40 Assam Rifles, 07 from 36 Bn CRPF and 19 civilians took part in the noble cause. The camp helped to raise 135 units of blood in a single day, which is a tremendous achievement considering the remoteness of the area.

A certificate  of appreciation was  presented to every donor in recognition of their benevolent participation. Rejuvenating refreshments were also catered for donors at the camp.

Also Read-  Assam Rifles distributes Solar Street Lights to Mahiwa Village

Recently an Anaemia Detection Camp was also organised  by the Battalion along with District  Medical Department, April at Longding Town and Kanubari as a precursor to the Blood Donation Camp.

The Camp Was extremely useful to identify and address the issue of malnutrition prevalent in the region as well as spread awareness among local populace about the impact and benefits of periodic blood donation.

Tags
April 27, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

April 22, 2022
Arunachal: BRO clears all road blockages of Kurung Kumey dist

Arunachal: BRO clears all road blockages of Kurung Kumey dist

April 20, 2022
Arunachal: 3 buried alive in Koloriang land slide

Arunachal: 3 buried alive in Koloriang land slide

April 19, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews Parshuram Kund Development Project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews Parshuram Kund Development Project

April 18, 2022
Arunachal: 214 Km Foot March Protest for clean drinking water

Arunachal: 214 Km Foot March Protest for clean drinking water

April 18, 2022
Bomdila: Thousands join felicitation programme of Padma Shri Awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche

Bomdila: Thousands join felicitation programme of Padma Shri Awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche

April 17, 2022
Arunachal: Namsai is now developing into a model district- Rijiju

Arunachal: Namsai is now developing into a model district- Rijiju

April 17, 2022
Agri-horti sector could make Arunachal self-reliant: Taki

Agri-horti sector could make Arunachal self-reliant: Taki

April 16, 2022
SDLSU expresses satisfaction over sanctioning of funds for construction of a new bridge over Siang river at Rasing village

SDLSU expresses satisfaction over sanctioning of funds for construction of a new bridge over Siang river at Rasing village

April 16, 2022
Arunachal: AAK committed to preserve, promote Adi dialogue

Arunachal: AAK committed to preserve, promote Adi dialogue

April 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!