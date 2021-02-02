Itanagar: RGU to celebrate its 38th Foundation Day on 4 February

ITANAGAR- The 38th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is being celebrated at its Rono Hills campus on 4th February. Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and also the Chief Rector of the University will preside over the function, while Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu will grace the function as the chief guest. The foundation day lecture will be delivered by Prof. S.K. Srivastava, the Vice-Chancellor of the North East Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

Prof. Srivastava’s field of specialization is Physical Chemistry, and his research areas include nanomaterials, surfactants and their applications. He has done his post-doctoral research work at the University of Bristol, U.K and is a recipient of the Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship.

The 38th Foundation Day will witness the unveiling of the university signage and laying of the foundation stone of student’s activity centre by the Chief Minister, while that of the rostrum and viewing gallery of RGU sports arena will be by the hands of the Governor.

The newly revamped Wall of Heroes will also be unveiled by the Governor. A special felicitation programme for the health centre personnel who have played an important role in the Covid pandemic along with the retiring employees and the team RGU representing at the 77th Republic Day celebrations will also be organized.

A preview of the University’s documentary “RGU-Memories and Dreams” will be screened as a part of the celebration, to be preceded by an update on the University’s achievements by RGU VC Prof. Saket Kushwaha.

Taking stock of the ongoing preparations, Prof. Kushwaha accompanied by Pro-VC Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr. NT Rikam expressed confidence that this year’s Foundation Day celebration would be special since it would mark eventually the return to the ‘new normal’ way of functioning.

The foundation stone for RGU was laid by the late Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on the 4th of February 1984.The University, earlier called Arunachal University, which started with only 3 Departments, 49 students & 18 faculty members became a full-fledged Central University on 9th April 2007.