Arunachal: East Kameng district cricket team announced

ITANAGAR: The East Kameng District Cricket Association (EKDCA) has announced a 15-member squad for the 2nd Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament (TKIDCT) to be played at PDCA and RGU playground from 4 to 18 February.

The following players have been selected to represent EKDCA team in the TKIDCT:

Kamsha Yangfo (Captain), Ramesh Flago, Riba Tallang, Modi Teli, Tero Bagang, Suraj Tayem, Kale Cheda, Arun Yangfo, Sandeep Kumar Thakur, Sams Alam, Akhilesh Sahani, Netaji Teron, Chand Kumar, Arjun Moya and Raja Lama.

Ajay Sanghi, Bipul Kumar will accompany the team as manager and coach.

EKDCA president Kame Yangfo motivated the players and urged them to play cricket with utmost fairness and discipline.

He also urged the senior players to show and guide the younger players, so they can also achieve something fruitful in life