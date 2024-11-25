ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: APFA, NEUFC Sign MoU to promote Football in State

The MoU was signed today by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as President of APFA and John Abraham here this afternoon.

NAMSAI-  Giving a fillip to the sporting sector in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the John Abraham owned JA Football Private Limited that runs the North East United FC (NEUFC), for development of football in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed today by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as President of APFA and John Abraham here this afternoon. Also present was Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As per the MoU, NEUFC will provide services like scouting and player detection; grassroots and soccer schools that will include coaching, curriculum, nutritional and fitness expertise, coaches for weekly clinics, foundation, intermediate and advanced level curriculums; youth academy; Arunachal Pradesh Youth Premier League technical expertise and coach education.

On its part, APFA will provide services and support like infrastructure, technical, medical and logistical support for successful implementation of the services.

The MoU is for five years from the date of signing.

Khandu expressed gratitude to John Abraham for extending his club’s expertise to handhold football enthusiasts of the state and nurture young talents.

Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh youths have immense talent in soccer, he assured that NEUFC will not regret the decision.

“Our youths have immense talent. If we catch them young and train them from their early years, we are confident to produce world class players from our state,” he said.

Khandu termed the event a landmark milestone in the history of soccer in the state and congratulated his APFA colleagues in achieving it.

Abraham assured that his Club will give its best in scouting, nurturing and training young talents, which he said, will be immensely available in Arunachal Pradesh.

