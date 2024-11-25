Arunachal: Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

TEZU- The Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Principal Chief Safety Officer Suvendu Choudhary went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

An NFR official said that Choudhary, 55, went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River near Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on Sunday afternoon.

The official said that immediately after the incident, the army, local police, local fishermen and State Disaster Response Force personnel launched a search operation but Choudhary has not been located yet. Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations. Aerial search has also been arranged, the official said.

Arunachal: APFA, NEUFC Sign MoU to promote Football in State

According to railway officials, the senior officer, after completing official works went to Parashuram Kund – a Hindu pilgrimage centre, along with family and other NFR officials but suddenly slipped into deep water and was swept away.

4 teams of NDRF, SDRF, APP and Army helicopter has been engaged for the search and rescue operation all along the Lohit river to downstream. However, the operation was hampered by darkness and will resume on Monday, police sources said.

Parshuram Kund is in the lower reaches of the Lohit River, approximately 48 km from Tezu, the headquarters of the Lohit district.