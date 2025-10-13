Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

Mein announced that the State Government will increase the Grants-in-Aid to the Home from ₹72 lakh to ₹1.5 crore beginning the next financial year.

Last Updated: 13/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

ITANAGAR- In a powerful affirmation of compassion and social responsibility, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today attended the One-Day Mental Health Care Campaign Programme organized by Deepak Nabam Living Home (A Home for No Home) at Senki Park, Itanagar.

Addressing the gathering, Dy CM Mein expressed heartfelt admiration for the commitment and humanity with which Deepak Nabam Living Home—officially recognized as a Half-Way Home for Mental Disabilities—has been serving individuals with mental and physical challenges, the elderly, and those recovering from substance dependence.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He praised the staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts, stating, “Deepak Nabam Living Home truly lives up to its name as a Home for No Home, empowering every individual to live with dignity, purpose, and meaning.”

Also Read- Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening social care institutions, Mein announced that the State Government will increase the Grants-in-Aid to the Home from ₹72 lakh to ₹1.5 crore beginning the next financial year. He also assured additional assistance for upgrading temporary structures into permanent facilities in a phased manner and sanctioned ₹50 lakh for developing a playground for the institution.

“Our Government remains fully committed to supporting this Half-Way Home for Mental Disabilities, which is an obligation under the PWD Act, 1995. Such institutions stand as shining examples of humanity in action, reminding us that empathy and compassion can bring light into the lives of those who need it most,” he said.

Also Read- Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Commending the institution’s inclusive ethos, Mein described Deepak Nabam Living Home as a “sanctuary of care where every person—regardless of physical, mental, or social challenges—is treated with love, dignity, and equal respect.” He added, “Just as light dispels darkness, this initiative brings hope and reaffirms the divine purpose of service.”

The programme concluded with a collective message of inclusion, compassion, and mental wellness, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to strengthen mental health care and social welfare systems across Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, Hawa Bagang, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board; Deepak Nabam, Chairman, Deepak Nabam Living Home; Taba Yall, Prominent Social Worker; and Tarh Miri, President, Arunachal Christian Forum, were present at the event.

Tags
Last Updated: 13/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Wildlife Awareness Programme Showcasing Arunachal’s Rich Biodiversity

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Wildlife Awareness Programme Showcasing Arunachal’s Rich Biodiversity

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Engages Business Community in GST Awareness Campaign at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Engages Business Community in GST Awareness Campaign at Naharlagun

Arunachal: DNGCI Observes NSS Day 2025 with Induction, Orientation & Career Counselling for New Volunteers

Arunachal: DNGCI Observes NSS Day 2025 with Induction, Orientation & Career Counselling for New Volunteers

Governor and CM Explore Geospatial Technologies for Smarter Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor and CM Explore Geospatial Technologies for Smarter Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: CBC Itanagar Organizes Special Outreach Programme on Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025

Arunachal: CBC Itanagar Organizes Special Outreach Programme on Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025

Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

Arunachal: Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran Honoured at Global Convergence Conference in Sri Lanka

Arunachal: Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran Honoured at Global Convergence Conference in Sri Lanka

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button