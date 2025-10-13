Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

ITANAGAR- In a powerful affirmation of compassion and social responsibility, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today attended the One-Day Mental Health Care Campaign Programme organized by Deepak Nabam Living Home (A Home for No Home) at Senki Park, Itanagar.

Addressing the gathering, Dy CM Mein expressed heartfelt admiration for the commitment and humanity with which Deepak Nabam Living Home—officially recognized as a Half-Way Home for Mental Disabilities—has been serving individuals with mental and physical challenges, the elderly, and those recovering from substance dependence.

He praised the staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts, stating, “Deepak Nabam Living Home truly lives up to its name as a Home for No Home, empowering every individual to live with dignity, purpose, and meaning.”

Also Read- Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening social care institutions, Mein announced that the State Government will increase the Grants-in-Aid to the Home from ₹72 lakh to ₹1.5 crore beginning the next financial year. He also assured additional assistance for upgrading temporary structures into permanent facilities in a phased manner and sanctioned ₹50 lakh for developing a playground for the institution.

“Our Government remains fully committed to supporting this Half-Way Home for Mental Disabilities, which is an obligation under the PWD Act, 1995. Such institutions stand as shining examples of humanity in action, reminding us that empathy and compassion can bring light into the lives of those who need it most,” he said.

Also Read- Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Commending the institution’s inclusive ethos, Mein described Deepak Nabam Living Home as a “sanctuary of care where every person—regardless of physical, mental, or social challenges—is treated with love, dignity, and equal respect.” He added, “Just as light dispels darkness, this initiative brings hope and reaffirms the divine purpose of service.”

The programme concluded with a collective message of inclusion, compassion, and mental wellness, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to strengthen mental health care and social welfare systems across Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, Hawa Bagang, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board; Deepak Nabam, Chairman, Deepak Nabam Living Home; Taba Yall, Prominent Social Worker; and Tarh Miri, President, Arunachal Christian Forum, were present at the event.