Arunachal: Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

TEZU- In a moving celebration of music, memory, and emotion, the Lohit District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and the Community Convention Centre Society, organized a heartfelt musical tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg at the Community Convention Centre, Tezu, on October 12, 2025.

The evening echoed with nostalgia as over 500 people, including officials, artists, and music lovers, gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved artist whose voice continues to inspire millions.

Chief Guest Gamso Bellai, BJP District President, Lohit, described Zubeen Garg as “not just a singer, but a symbol of compassion and humanity.” He said, “Zubeen’s melodies transcended borders and languages, carrying messages of love, unity, and hope that touched hearts without discrimination.”

Delivering the welcome address, DIPRO Lohit Nyatum Doke remembered Zubeen as “an emotion that binds the people of Northeast India through music.” He added that Zubeen’s humility and art would “forever echo in the hearts of those who believe in love, peace, and humanity.”

A tribute video prepared by the Department of IPR brought tears and applause from the audience as Zubeen’s timeless songs filled the hall, rekindling fond memories.

The evening came alive with mesmerizing performances by popular local bands and artists, including District 11, Yusuf & The 3rd Note, White House, and several other talented musicians, who performed Zubeen’s most-loved hits in a moving celebration of his artistry.

The event was graced by Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, SP Thutan Jamba, ZPM Sunpura Angenlu Minin Chaitom, ZPM Tezu Balong Tindiya, along with heads of departments, officers, and music enthusiasts from across Lohit District.

As melodies and memories intertwined, the Lohit District’s heartfelt homage reminded everyone that Zubeen Garg was more than a musician — he was a movement of melody, love, and humanity, whose voice will continue to inspire generations to come.