Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

Karsinga Village farmers like Sorang Sumpi, Uma Phassang along with 25 more farmers graced the occasion and put their queries in front of the HU team.

Last Updated: August 30, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

ITANAGAR-  Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized the ‘Farmer Awareness Program’ on the topic “Soil Fertility and Productivity” on 30-08-2023 in Karsingsa village Itanagar. HU, Agriculture, HoD, Dr Raja Husain inaugurated the program along with their three faculty members Dr Sonbeer, Dr Lipi, Dr Kasinam.

Dr Husain emphasized on the economy of farmers in relation to soil fertility and crop yield. He focused on how farmers can obtain the maximum crop yield? He introduced the methods of maintenance of soil fertility, updated knowledge about crop production technology and the availing process of various Govt. schemes for farmers.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Orientation program for ‘RAWE’

Dr Raja along with Mrs. Tadang Meena (SMS KVK-Papumpare) and other faculties distributed the seeds of many crops such as millets and soybean, also distributed the biofertilizers such as Rhizobium, Azotobacter and Azospirillum etc. to farmers.

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Kasinam Doruk delivered the talk about the types of soil. She focused on soil health management and the methods of preparation of composting or vermicomposting. Dr Doruk also elaborated about the grading system of seeds for selling the seeds at maximum price.

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Sonbeer Chack delivered a talk on the production technology of various horticultural crops including their post-harvest management.

HU, Assistant Professor, Dr Lipi Rina conducted the practical session for the treatment of seeds with biofertilizers before sowing which leads to reducing the chances of diseases and increasing the crop yield.

SMS, KVK, Karsingsa, Papumpare, Mrs. Tadang Meena delivered a talk on production technology of millets such as Ragi and Foxtail millet.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

Karsingsa Village Head, Kipa Yama presented the vote of thanks and requested the HU team to visit again for updated knowledge of new crop production technologies to their village’s farmers.

Karsinga Village farmers like Sorang Sumpi, Uma Phassang along with 25 more farmers graced the occasion and put their queries in front of the HU team.

The HU team replied with their answers and suggested to remain in touch in future with the HU team. B.Sc (Agriculture) final Year students actively participated in the program and collected the crop production data from farmers for RAWE.

Last Updated: August 30, 2023
1 minute read
