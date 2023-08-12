Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Orientation program for ‘RAWE’

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized a one day Orientation program for “RAWE” ( Rural Agricultural Work Experience ) for BSc (Agriculture) final year students on 12-08-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

HU Vice chancellor, Prof. Kuldeep K. Sharma inaugurated the program and gave valuable information about the farming system of Arunachal Pradesh and about the skill-oriented courses such as Mushroom production, apiculture, vermicomposting, hydroponics etc.

Arunachal: Himalayan University observed International Human Rights Day

Prof Sharma also spoke about the MoU signing with many govt. organizations like Directorate of Agriculture, Naharlagun and ICAR and permitted students for RAWE to work in rural areas of A.P.

HU, Registrar, Dr K. Karthikayen suggested the students for vocational training. He committed to support the agriculture department HU for the benefit of the students and to establish the placement cell for the employment of students in future.

HU Dean Research, Dr Debaprasad spoke about the impact of chemical fertilizers on human health and gave the suggestion to reduce the use of fertilizers for the farming system in AP by replacing them with organic manures.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

HU, Agriculture HoD, Dr Raja Husain felicitated Prof. Sharma, VC, HU and delivered the welcome address. He spoke about the purposes of RAWE and the crop production system of Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh has the first rank in Kiwi Production at national level.

Needless to mention that Arunachal’s Kiwi raised in pure organic form and are best in quality. He laid stress on to establish the demonstration unit of hydroponics, vermicomposting, apiculture, Irrigation management system inside the university campus for first hand training of the agriculture students and farmers of Arunachal Pradesh which shall help them to increase the chances for livelihood in future.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

Dr Sonbeer Chack faculty member, Agri HU, explained the guidelines of RAWE dissertation work for students and also told them how the students must work during the RAWE project? He instructed that every student must choose at least the single farmer of a rural area and collect the data according to ICAR guidelines of RAWE.

HU Agriculture, faculty Dr Kasinam Doruk did the Anchoring while Ms. Bengia Kawak presented the Vote of thanks. HU’s BSc (Agri) final year students participated in the program. Dr. Sayeed, Dr Lipi, Dr Sayeed, HoDs of various departments Dr Feroz, Dr Barun, Mr. Imran, Mr. Juginder Singh, Ms. Chukhu Mercy, Mr. Lishi Kaki, Ms. Sonia, Ms. Yari, Ms. Jomi also graced the occasion.