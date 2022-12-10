Arunachal: Himalayan University observed International Human Rights Day

ITANAGAR- The Himalayan University, Jollang, Itanagar have joined the world-wide observation of the International Human Rights Day, today i.e., December 10, 2022.

To commemorate the 74th year of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a Symposium was jointly organised by the Department of Law and Department of Political Science. The theme of this year’s Human Rights Day is Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All.

Smt. Jaweplu Chai, Judge, District and Sessions Court, Ziro, Lower Subansiri District, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Gauhati High Court, Yupia, Sunil Mow, Advocate and Human Rights Activist, and Prof. (Dr.) Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University, Itanagar presided the programme as the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and Chief Patron respectively.

Dr. Dipongpu Kamei, Head and Assistant Professor of Political Science delivered the Keynote Address highlighted on the emergence of human rights and explained how the idea of human rights gradually developed from protection of life, liberty and property to the concern for the protection of environment rights. Kamei also called upon the students’ community to understand the significance for observing Human Rights Day every year on December 10, 2022.

Smt. Jaweplu Chai deliberated on the historical development of human rights till the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. She stressed on the importance of practising human rights in our daily lives. Chai called upon the students’ community, especially the law students to stand up for the rights of the people.

Sunil Mow shared his wide experiences on human rights as an activist. He enlightened the students to train themselves to deal with practical issues of human rights violations. Pondering upon a wide array of human rights issues which the people face including housing, education, health, etc., Mow stressed on the need for the law students to engage in various out-reach programmes to better understand and uphold human rights.

Prof. (Dr.) Kuldeep Krishan Sharma spoke on the importance of human values and the need for upholding human rights in the society. He talked about the challenges which human rights defenders and law students should take up in the movement for human rights protection.

The technical session concluded with interaction of the students by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

The event was marked by presentations made by the students from the Department of Law and Department of Political Science on a wide array of human rights issues. Faculty members and students of various Departments of the university attended the programme.