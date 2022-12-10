ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Indigenous Prayer Hall of the Galo community at Lekhi Village

The Indigenous Prayer Hall is one of such projects funded by the Govt under Department of Indigenous Affairs with a view to preserve and promote our rich cultures & traditions.

December 10, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Indigenous Prayer Hall of the Galo community at Lekhi Village

ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the Karguu-Gamgww Kumko (Indigenous Prayer Hall) of the Galo community residing at Nirjuli and Naharlagun at Lekhi Village today in presence of Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Indigenous Affairs, Alo Libang, MLAs Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini and Gokar Basar among others.

He said that it is a blessed day for me to be part of the pious work of dedicating the prayer hall to the followers of Donyi-Poloism. He said that it is our duty to protect and promote our indigenous cultures & traditions.

He informed that the Indigenous Prayer Hall is one of such projects funded by the Govt under Department of Indigenous Affairs with a view to preserve and promote our rich cultures & traditions.

While informing that few Indigenous Gurukul Schools are being constructed to promote and educate the children about the rich cultural heritage, he advocated for formulating a prescribe format for education in such indigenous schools.

He suggested developing primer for the schools based on which the children can be taught and nourished so that they learn about the indigenous language & cultures along with the normal syllabus of school education.

He also stressed on the documentation of rich cultural heritage, oral folklore & folksongs and to revive traditional music system & literature.

Citing important role played by the Priests in the preservation of indigenous rituals and practices, he further assured to look into the welfare of the Priests and conveyed the support of the Govt to keep the priest system alive.

Replying to a one point memorandum submitted by the members of Karguu-Gamgww Kumko, Naharlagun-Nirjuli, he assured to sanction Rs 2 Cr for the construction of Research Centre-cum-Library with provision for accommodation of inmates and for the reinforcement/completion of the existing boundary wall with a welcome gate.

On the occasion, Minister Health & Family Welfare, Alo Libang, MLA Likabali, Kardo Nyigyor, Director of Indigenous Affairs, Sokeph Kri, President, Galo Indigenous Faith & Cultural  Council, Dr Emi Rumi and President, Karguu-Gamgww Cultural Centre, Naharlagun-Nirjuli, Emin Rumi also spoke.

