Itanagar

Itanagar: Chowna Mein inaugurates Musical Water Fountain with RGB Laser Show System’ at Energy Awareness Park

December 9, 2022
ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the ‘Musical Water Fountain with RGB Laser Show System’ at Energy Awareness Park today in presence of Agriculture Minister, Tage Taki, Chairman APEDA, Mopi Mihu, Vice-Chairman, Tagung Neri  and Director APEDA, Marki Loya.

In his speech, Mein said that such recreational park in the capital city and district head quarters is essential for recreational purpose and also to keep the visiting tourists engaged. He said that we must develop infrastructures and create activities to keep the visitors/tourists engaged during their visits to the State. He said that every district headquarters should have a park for the children to play.

Impressed with the beautification of the Energy Park with the new additions such as Musical Water Fountain with Laser Show, Statue of Mithun made of marble, Chatri made of Red Stone of Rajasthan, Gallery with CGI Roofing, Sitting Bench with Granite top and Protection wall, he lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) for coming up with such an innovative scheme which will also generate revenue for the State exchequer.

He, however, suggested that the Musical Water Fountain should be made self-sustainable on long term basis and it should be maintained from the fees generated from it.

Chairman APEDA, Mopi Mihu said that it is a small initiative of APEDA to generate and contribute some fund from the Agency to the State Exchequer. He also informed that the Agency have installed high mast lighting powered through solar energy in every district headquarters.

While Director APEDA, Marki Loya informed that the projects were implemented from the fund  sanctioned under the Budget Announcement of the Year 2019-20 for an amount of Rs.3.50 crores. Out of it, the installation cost of this Water Fountain was Rs. 2.39 crores, he added.

He further informed that the objective of the scheme was to make Energy Awareness Park more beautiful and attractive saying that this Energy Awareness Park has become an important place for recreation of the people, especially for those residing in the State Capital, Itanagar and surrounding areas.

