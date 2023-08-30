Arunachal: Ninong Ering urges PM Modi to raise China’s map issue with Xi Jinping

ITANAGAR- Following China’s release of a standard map that incorporated India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, Congress MLA Ninong Ering has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to address the matter of the People’s Republic of China’s assertiveness during the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi on September 9-10.

Asserting that he has full faith in the wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, the Congress leader said that this release of the map was an attack on India’s sovereignty and integrity.

In his letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that the deliberate action taken by the People’s Republic of China has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This unforeseen, unfortunate yet deliberate incident on the part of the PRC has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, it is in common knowledge that the PRC has earlier too tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021 and 6 places in 2017,” Ering said.

The Congress MLA who represents the Pashighat-west constituency, said that the recent release of the ‘PRC Standard Map’ is a culmination of their nefarious plans and a matter of importance since Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and has scarred memories of the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

In his letter, he also mentioned the Galwan Valley clash between the troops of India and China.”As you know, India is engaged in combat with an aggressive PRC along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Himalayas and 20 Indian Army personnel gave their lives while defending India’s frontiers against the PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020.

Prior to this, you have emphasized that no one can seize an inch of India’s land. Referring to the India-PRC standoff in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier stated that the government is committed to ensuring that not a single inch of India’s soil is compromised,” the Congress MLA wrote.

“Being an elected representative of Arunachal Pradesh’s Pashighat-West seat, I appeal to you to discuss this matter of PRC unilaterally making changes in its map with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10,” Ering said.

“I would like to emphasize that this matter should be highlighted and condemned globally by relevant state-run media in order to appraise the world of the PRC’s aggression. This is extremely important since any more silence on this issue will be considered and even advertised by the PRC as a tacit approval of the Indian side on Chinese claims,” he added.

On August 28 China released the 2023 edition of its ‘standard map’ showing Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory. Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea are also included within the Chinese territory in the new map.

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest against China rejecting claims made by Beijing and said they have no basis to claim India’s territory. The Ministry of External Affairs said that such steps from the Chinese side would only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

In response to media queries, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said: “We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.”

“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” he added.

