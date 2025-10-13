Arunachal

CM Pema Khandu Vows to Revolutionize Arunachal with Rail Network

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming the state through enhanced railway connectivity, calling it a “giant leap toward sustainable development.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Khandu wrote-   “Transforming Arunachal through Rail Connectivity! Major strides are being made to link every corner of our state with the national railway network.”

He emphasized that these projects will not only ease travel but also spur economic growth, encourage local entrepreneurship, and improve access to education and healthcare in remote regions.

Highlighting key milestones, Khandu mentioned that Naharlagun Railway Station is undergoing a major upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Scheme to enhance passenger facilities. Meanwhile, Pasighat Railway Station is expected to be completed by December 2025, making it a pivotal hub for eastern Arunachal and the Siang belt.

Additionally, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Pasighat–Tezu–Parshuram Kund–Rupai railway line has been finalized. This strategic route aims to link major cultural and economic zones along the Brahmaputra Valley, thereby stimulating tourism and trade.

Surveys have also concluded for two other critical projects — the 96-km Silapathar–Bame–Along route and the 198-km Misamari–Tawang line. The latter carries significant strategic importance, enhancing connectivity to high-altitude districts near the India-China border and reinforcing national security infrastructure.

Khandu’s statement comes amid Arunachal Pradesh’s broader push for improved connectivity under the central government’s infrastructure initiatives. The state’s challenging terrain and remoteness have long hindered development, but these rail projects mark a turning point toward greater integration with the national economy.

“Improved railway connectivity will not only facilitate faster movement of goods and services but also create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Khandu said, underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive growth for Arunachal’s 1.4 million residents.

As Arunachal inches closer to achieving full-scale railway coverage, experts anticipate a surge in investment, employment, and regional development, heralding a new era in the state’s transformation journey.

