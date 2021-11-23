Barring few incidents, ANSU’s Itanagar Bandh passes off peacefully

Story Highlights The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called a 12-hour long bandh in Itanagar capital region, in order to put forward their two demands.

ITANAGAR: The 12-hour Itanagar capital region bandh called by All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has paralysed normal life in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Tuesday, 23 Nov 2021. Few incident of tyre burnt and damage of vehicles has been reported from several part of the capital complex. The bandh was from 5 am and to 5 pm.

During the bandh the roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles, school and college buses were off the roads. Major business establishments, financial institutions, petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets complex etc remain closed.

WATCH VIDEO

Bandh supporters were on roads shouting slogans ” ANSU long Live and hamaree maange poori karo” etc.

ANSU,S two demands are ”Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Education), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”.

LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

Meanwhile, Yesterday, state Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged the ANSU to withdraw the bandh call. He said that the government has already accepted the 14-point demands of the ANSU and hence the bandh call is not justified.

The Administration of Itanagar capital complex also termed the 24-hour capital bandh proposed by the Union, as illegal and unlawful. But the ANSU on Monday have decided they would go ahead with the bandh on 23 Nov 2021.