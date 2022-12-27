Arunachal: 12 Hrs Capital Bandh by ANSU – LIVE UPDATE

ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) called a 12-hour capital bandh on 27 December, in support of their 13 points charter of demands related to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Some important demands are ;

All the members and officers of the commission including the President of APPSC, Nipo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray should be arrested immediately.

The matter should be investigated under the supervision of the ED and the court.

The officers who have been arrested should be sacked immediately.

No examination should be conducted by the commission till the completion of the investigation process.

And most importantly, make public the report of the three-member committee set up by the government that probed the matter.

Capital bandh started from 5 am .

Bandh is going on peace full- ANSU

General public, Aspirants, Guardians are supporting us- ANSU

Every individual are with us, because this issue is for everyone- ANSU

