Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP observes Good Governance day at Tuting

December 27, 2022
Arunachal: BJP observes Good Governance day at Tuting

TUTING-  A good governance day was observed at BJP Tuting Mandal office to mark  the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Revered Atal Behari Vajpayee on 25th December 2022.

Speaking on the occasion Alo Libang, Minister Health & Family Welfare highlighted about the developmental schemes implementing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and its achievement. He urged upon the party karyakartas to refrain from the rumors and strengthen the party activities at the grass root level and maintain unity among the party karyakartas.

Alo Libang also  inaugurated the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang Giidi Gibet Notti at Tuting

Tarh Tarak Vice-President State BJP highlighted about the life and mission of  Rev. Atal Behari Vajpayee. He said that Vajpayee ji made innumerable important contributions which paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure in India.

On this occasion a mass joining program was also held at Tuting.  Former NPP State General Secretary and District President joined BJP.

Techi Necha Spokesperson state BJP, Porchu Tamin Convener Library state BJP,  Nima Sange Co-Convener, Media Department state BJP, Ojing Peyang General Secretary BJP Upper Siang, Nur Hania Dui, State Executive Member Yuwa Morcha state BJP, Onyo Danggeng Tuting Mandal President,  Pema Lapchi, ZPM Gelling-Singa,  Zimpir Danggeng, ZPM Palling-Likor, Tachik Tondrang ZPM, Tuting-Migging and other panchayat leaders were also present.

