Arunachal: APPSC paper leak Case is a blatant attack on our trust and confidence in the system- Felix

ITANAGAR- “The APPSC paper leak was not a mistake or a blunder, but a blatant attack on our trust and confidence in the system that shapes our future” stated Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday.

Addressing a press conference Felix also the government spokesperson said that “ A handful of selfish, greedy and mindless individuals, who were at the helm, played with our emotions and ruined the lives of thousands of youths,”.

Felix said the government has taken the paper leak as an opportunity to cleanse the system from its root.

Also Read- APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

Referring to the 12-hour bandh call given by the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) in the Capital Complex region on Tuesday, the home minister said he met the members of the union on Sunday at his official residence and apprised them of the action taken by the government on the issue.

ANSU has given the bandh call over the paper leak case. The home minister urged the ANSU to withdraw its bandh call saying it would affect the people.

The question paper leak of the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the APPSC, came to light after candidate Gyamar Padung filed a police complaint on August 29, claiming that he suspected that the examination paper had been leaked.

Watch Video

More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27 this year.

In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI. The central agency filed a chargesheet against 10 accused at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia near Itanagar on December 8.

The case was initially investigated by the Capital Police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

The state government had also ordered SIC probes into all exams conducted by the commission since 2014.

Meanwhile, A probe by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police is underway into all the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations conducted since 2014. 34 people, including 27 government employees, have been arrested by the SIC so far in these cases and action will be taken against them.