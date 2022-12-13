Arunahal: APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

ITANAGAR- The alleged leak of question paper of the examination of Assistant Engineer ( Civil ) conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) on 26 and 27 August 2022, has proved that the corruption in commission is deep rooted

This was such a case of corruption in Arunachal Pradesh, in which several arrests were made one after the other, APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examinations Taket Jerang, private coaching institute teacher Akhlesh Yadav, besides aspirants who appeared in the exam was also caught by the police. These arrests were indicating that corruption has gripped the entire commission.

Realizing the seriousness of the matter, all the members of APPSC resigned from their respective posts. The investigation of the case was first handed over to the Special Vigilance Cell of the State Police and later the investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet against eight people.

Now every citizen and family are worried about the future of their children, they started feeling that their children’s future has been eclipsed by corruption. No matter how hard their children work, but if the question paper is leaked before the examination, then who will get the government job, this has become a big question in front of them.

This thought took the form of a movement, all the student organizations of the state united and a MASS REFERENDUM RALLY was organized across the state on 3rd December. In which apart from the students, a large number of general public also participated. Through this rally many demands were placed in front of the government, in which the main demand was,

All the members and officers of the commission including the President of APPSC, Nipo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray should be arrested immediately.

The matter should be investigated under the supervision of the ED and the court.

The officers who have been arrested should be sacked immediately.

No examination should be conducted by the commission till the completion of the investigation process.

And most importantly, make public the report of the three-member committee set up by the government that probed the matter.

After this demand, APPSC president Nipo Nabam put a post on social media, in which he clarified that the key of the strong room is with two members, one with the controller of examination and the other with the officer-in-charge of the strong room, but The students are not ready to accept his explanation and the demand for his arrest continues unabated.

This is not the first time that question papers of any recruitment exam conducted by the Commission have been leaked. In the year 2017 also, the commission was accused of question paper leak. Kesto Loriak and seven other deprived candidates, who appeared in the recruitment examination in 2017, lodged a complaint with the Special Vigilance Cell on October 19, 2022, after this matter came to the fore in 2022.

Police started action and so far 32 people have been arrested, in this there are some officers who were successful in the examination and got the job. But now he is under the custody of the police, because a question mark has been put on his success.

