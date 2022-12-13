Arunachal: RRU Orgainses Training programme for Sainik School’s Security Guards

PASIGHAT- A 10 Days Upgradation Training Programme has commenced for the Security Guards of Sainik School, East Siang District, on December 12th 2022 at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) , Pasighat Campus, Arunachal Pradesh.

Inauguration Session was graced by Navy Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Principal Sainik School, East Siang, Avinash Kharel, Director RRU Pasighat campus, other delegates and trainees.

As part of RRU vision for strengthening Internal security and Policing in India, this Training Program aims to provide different aspects of private and industrial security education.

The institution is providing tailor-made programmes to security guards, covering all the aspects of private and industrial security including PSARA Act, communication skills, fire safety, first aid, health & hygiene, use of security gadgets, crowd management, role and responsibilities of security guard, drill and so on.

This training program will help the security guards to strengthen their skills, and practice it during job responsibilities.