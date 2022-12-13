ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RRU Orgainses Training programme for Sainik School’s Security Guards

This training program will help the security guards to strengthen their skills, and practice it during job responsibilities.

December 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: RRU Orgainses Training programme for Sainik School's Security Guards

PASIGHAT-  A 10 Days Upgradation Training Programme has commenced for the Security Guards of Sainik School, East Siang District, on December 12th 2022 at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) , Pasighat Campus, Arunachal Pradesh.

Inauguration Session was graced by Navy Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Principal Sainik School, East Siang,  Avinash Kharel, Director RRU Pasighat campus, other delegates and trainees.

As part of RRU vision for strengthening Internal security and Policing in India, this Training Program aims to provide different aspects of private and industrial security education.

The institution is providing tailor-made programmes to security guards, covering all the aspects of private and industrial security including PSARA Act, communication skills, fire safety, first aid, health & hygiene, use of security gadgets, crowd management, role and responsibilities of security guard, drill and so on.

Related Articles

This training program will help the security guards to strengthen their skills, and practice it during job responsibilities.

Tags
December 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 held at Darmakang, in Tawang dist

Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 held at Darmakang, in Tawang dist

December 9, 2022
Arunachal: CBI files charge sheet in APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: CBI files charge sheet in APPSC question paper leak case

December 9, 2022
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA seizes huge quantity of contrabands

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA seizes huge quantity of contrabands

December 8, 2022
Arunachal: Zingnu Namchoom inaugurates Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at Kasik, Namsai

Arunachal: Zingnu inaugurates Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at Kasik

December 8, 2022
BJP returns in Gujrat, Congress wins Himachal, AAP gets National Party status

BJP returns in Gujrat, Congress wins Himachal, AAP gets National Party status

December 8, 2022
Making a Difference: ‘the story of ozakho village panchyat

Making a Difference: the story of ozakho village panchyat

December 8, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 more arrested in APPSC Fiasco

Arunachal: 4 more arrested in APPSC Fiasco

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein flagged-in ECTTAA- 2022 at Gloden Pagoda

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flagged-in ECTTAA- 2022 at Gloden Pagoda

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here

Arunachal: APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here

December 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button