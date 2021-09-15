Itanagar: Power department planing to install Smart Monopol in Capital Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- In an effort to boost the network connectivity and to achieve digital mission of the Govt in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Power Department is planning to install smart Monopole in select towns of the State preferably in the Capital complex or in the State Civil Secretariat as an inhouse connectivity as a pilot project.

This decision was taken by the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in a meeting with the Officers of Power Department and the Indus Towers Limited, one of the largest telecommunication tower providers in the country this evening.

Mein opined that the monopole will boost digital revolution in the State as envisaged in the Pradhan Mantri Digitalization Programme by the Govt of India. It will also boost State Govt’s e-digital programme like online education, e-governance, e-office etc. The main advantage of the monopole is that the citizen shall enjoy seamless network connectivity and lighting solutions as it will ensure better network connectivity.

Lighting solutions will also provide safety to the pedestrians, personal security by reducing mishaps and crimes and road accident, smooth traffic flow during night with added street aesthetics. Each pole will have provision to install other smart elements like CCTV, Public Address System that would save the cost for other projects.

Other benefits of the project is that it will have no financial burden on State Govt as entire investment shall be done by Indus Towers Limited and State Govt will get revenue at mutually agreed rate over next 20 years.