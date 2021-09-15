Arunachal: Governor graces International Day of Democracy celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the International Day of Democracy cum commemoration of two decades of State Election Commission at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on 15th September 2021.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the International Day of Democracy aims to promote government’s role in maintaining open democracy among the member Nations of the UN charter. Referring Article 21 (3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he said that the elections, by universal suffrage, free, fair and secret voting are the foundations of democracy.

The Governor reminded the people to make our democracy strong and stable by promoting the democratic values, viz. Justice, liberty, equality and dignity of individual is vital. Equally important, he said, is to abide by the Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Recalling the Gandhian ideal of Grama Swaraj, the Governor said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a practical and definite shape to Gram Swaraj by ‘Atma Nirbhar’ movement, which encompasses ‘Start up’ and ‘Self dependence’.

While complimenting the State Election Commission for conducting free, fair and transparent elections, the Governor called for strict discharge of 7 golden obligations by the Government officials to the public, viz, transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit, mid course correction when and where so ever needed. He emphasised upon the importance of all round public consciousness and sense of democratic responsibility.

The State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and State Home Minister, being the Minister in-charge of Panchayati Raj, Bamang Felix also spoke on the occasion. State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen, (Retd.) delivered the welcome address.

Earlier, the ‘State Democracy Awards’ and essay writing competition awards to commemorate the two decades of State Election Commission were presented to the awardees. Longding District received the Best Performing District, while Nafra Sub-Division was awarded Best Performing Sub-Division.

A commemorative compendium, titled ‘Two Decades of State Election Commission’ along with its software disk was also released on the occasion.

The Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University presented cultural items on the occasion.

Large number of elected representatives of State Legislative Assembly, Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat Municipalities, government officials and invitees attended the programme.