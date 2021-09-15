Arunachal: we need to find a solution to normalize power supply in Tawang- DC

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG– “ we need to find a solution to normalize the power supply situation, availability with quality power supply is to be ensured. said Sang Phuntsok , DC Tawang in a review meeting. If there is any problem or shortcoming with the service, that we are suppose to provide to the public, the concern officers should be serious and find out solutions”, DC said.

After sudden shut down of Shaikang Chhu MHEP recently, the first review cum coordination meeting with the officers from Department of Hydro Power Development, Electrical, Hydro power development corporation of Arunachal Pradesh and Adl. DC Lumla was held today in the office chamber of DC Tawang.

The normal power supply in the district has been disrupted since the shut down of Shaikang Chhu MHEP.

If the COVID-19 situation becomes normal there will be flow of tourists in the district and this would increase the demand of power consumption, moreover the water discharge during winter will decrease, causing less power generation from Hydels, DC Said.

He asked the concern department to tap every unit of power and carry out repairing and maintenance of all the hydels/ DG sets in working condition so that the district doesn’t face power supply shortage.

He further sought suggestions and views from all the concerned officers in this regard and also estimates for such repairing and maintenance works to be placed to the government.

Addl. DC Lumla, Tashi Dhondup suggested that the defunct mini hydel at Thongleng village which was constructed some ten years back by Science and Technology department can be brought into utilization and this can cater power supply to few villages in Lumla area.

While the Executive Engineer (elect) informed that the transmission line supply system at Power distribution centre needs up-gradation since all the installations are outdated, installed way back in early 70s and 80s whereas the operating system and installations at Generation sites are modern and updated, causing frequent tripping of power supply during normal times and to minimize the complete break down of power supply due to fault in one feeder, the power supply system in the district immediately needs Vaccum Circuit Breakers(VCBs)which would enable segregation of the faulty feeder, and power supply to other feeders will not be disrupted.

Superintending Engineer(electrical) Dirang Circle T.T Dirkhipa also attended the meeting and he informed about his inspection of various Hydels in Tawang since yesterday.