Arunachal: DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy to visit Parshuram Kund

TEZU- Union Minister for Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will visit Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on September 23, UNI reports said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone of the development project of the holy shrine under the Central government’s pilgrimage rejuvenation and spiritual, augmentation drive (PRASAD) scheme, UNI reported.

The scheme was launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations across the country. Parshuram Kund is a Hindu pilgrimage site situated in the lower reaches of the Lohit river.

Meanwhile, official sources informed that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat will also visit the frontier state on the same day to inaugurate a water supply project in Namsai district.

Arunachal Pradesh government has set a target to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2023 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a year ahead of the national target.