One Day Interactive session on “Mental Health and its Awareness” held at RGU

April 9, 2022
ITANAGAR-   One Day Interactive session on “Mental Health and its Awareness” was organised by Research Scholars of Dibang Halls of Residence (DHOR), Rajiv Gandhi University at hostel premises on 9th April 2022. The program was chaired by Program chairperson, Program Convener, Resource Persons and the boarders of DHOR. It started with a welcome note by the Program Chairperson and Warden, Dr. Oyi Dai Nimasow, Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany, RGU.

The event was carried forwarded by the talk of the first resource person, Prof. Boa Reena Tok, Professor from the department of Education, RGU on the topic entitled ‘Emotion regulation for better quality of life’. She has discussed about the dimension and the process of managing emotions.

She further stressed on the importance of self recognition of one’s mental emotional state. Self awareness, mind awareness, cognitive reappraisal, adaptability and self compassion were some of the management and regulations suggested by her along with physical activity to balance and to tackle it.

The second speaker, Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembem, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology, RGU, had continued the talk on the topic with themed ‘Awareness of one’s mental health’. She focused more on the acknowledgement of various emotions instead of suppressing them. She also threw light on the importance of proper and effective communication to channelize one’s emotion and to achieve mental peace.

The session came to an end with concluding remarks by the program Convener and Deputy Warden, Dr. Heikham Evelin.

And the program was successfully concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Krishnakshri Mishra followed by lunch.

April 9, 2022
