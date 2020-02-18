Arunachal: 2 arrested in APSSB malpractices case

Itanagar

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Tuesday arrested two person in connection with APSSB malpractices case , informed a press release issued by M Harsha Vardhan, SP, SIC (Vig).

After thorough investigation in the case SIC has arrested 2 persons, namely Ms Senia Bagang and Ms Mongam Basar based on evidence collected in this case so far, mentioned in press release.

Ms Mongam Basar had acted in connivance with the Officials of APSSB to indulge in such malpractices The Under Secretary, APSSB Ms Kapter Ringu is evading the SIC teams and has not pined the investigation.

The Court of ADSJ. Yupia has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the Under Secretary Ms Kapter Ringu. All efforts are being made to unearth the conspiracy and action as per law will be taken at the earliest, said SP in his press release.

It must be mention here that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) is investigating the case related to alleged malpractices in the exam conducted by APSSB on 2″February, 2020 for the posts of LDC, JSA and others vide FIR No. 03/20 u/s 468/469/471/1209 IPC r/w Section 13(2) PC Act.