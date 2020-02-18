Itanagar

APSSB Chairman, Secretary transferred, CS Naresh Kumar will hold charge of Chairman

Joint Secretary, Member and under secretary of APSSB also transferred.

February 18, 2020
The State Govt issued a notification which transferred the chairman, secretary and others of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). The Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar will hold the charge of Chairman APSSB, while the Shantosh Kumar Rai  and Mrs Mamta Riba will hold the charge of Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively. Onit Panyang will be the new member and Habung Lampung will be the new under secretary of APSSB. 

