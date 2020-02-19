Arunachal: 6 Killed, 6 hurt as Santro car met with an accident

Bordumsa

Six members of a family including 4 minors were killed and six others injured when their Santro car met with an accident occurred between Chongkham and Namsai in Namsai District of Arunachal Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The onboard victims who were returning from a marriage party including the deceased reportedly belong to a family of a tea tribe community of nearby Piyong area.

The tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday late evening at 2 miles opposite to Poi Pee Mou ground, when the Santro Zinc bearing registration number AS-01-T-8555 with 12 members of a family heading towards home Chesing Wingko Village in the Piyong area collided with a loaded vehicle that was parked on the road at Joypure Habi Gaon under Namsai Police Station.

While the driver of the vehicle, Bablu Mura, has been reported missing, the remaining six injured were being treated at Namsai Civil Hospital. ‘A minor child breathed her last on the way to Tinsukia .

Meanwhile, a team of Namsai Police has rushed to the site and helped in retrieving the corpses. Further formal proceedings were being initiated until the filling of the report.