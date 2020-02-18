Arunachal: AAPSU gives 7-day ultimatum to Govt on APSSB fiasco

Itanagar

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday gave 7-day ultimatum to the state government on APSSB fiasco and demanded to arrest all those involved in the alleged irregularities in recruitment process of the post of LDC, JSA, and others conducted by APSSB on February 4 last.

At a press conference, AAPSU, General Secretary, Tobom Dai, strongly condemned the discrepancies, stating that this was not expected from one of the premier recruitment agency, which was introduced to bring transparency in job recruitment.

Dai pointed out that APSSB was formed to root out corruption in job recruitment and provides a transparency in recruitment process, but it is not fulfill.

“Our first demand is that all those who have maligned the APSSB image should be arrested immediately so that confidence of common masses on the board could be restored. We also want to request the investigating agency to conduct a fair and speedy trial” Dai appealed.

Taking a serious note of the alleged irregularities, Dai demanded the removal of all officers including members of APSSB right from top to bottom and constitution of new board members.

He appealed to the state government to stop giving lip services if they cannot bring transparency to the job recruitment process.

“Usually when such a case comes to light, after a lot of hues and cry someone is made a sacrificial goat. We hope the same thing will not be repeated again this time and all those involved in the irregularities will be brought to justice, ” Dai appealed.

A fortnight ago, Chief Minister Pema Khandu ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities amid demands to cancel the entire examination process rises.

Earlier, hundreds of job seekers, who had appeared for the written examination, also staged a sit-in outside the APSSB Main Head Office and the Civil Secretariat demanding the cancellation of the examination and suspension of APSSB chairman and controller of examinations for their alleged failure to conduct the exams properly.