Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) flagged off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally 2022 from Itanagar on 10th April 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor thanked the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) for organising the Rally which aims to promote and create awareness about the tourism of the North Eastern Region. He said that the Rally will encourage and spread goodwill and amity in the region.

Complimenting the participants from the eight States of North East India, the Governor urged upon them to promote the spirit of ‘ASTAM-NMM’, acronym for the eight North Eastern States, which phonetically be pronounced as ‘astam namam’, meaning ‘Salute to the great eight’. The first five letters of the acronym represent the States of Arunachal, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on one axis and Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram on the Eastern axis.

The Governor quoted the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who says that India will develop if the North Eastern Region of India develops. He said that the Region is developing in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas aur Sabka Prayas’ and it is important that the participants in the Car Rally spread this message all along their routes and at halts.

The Governor exhorted the participants to spread the missions of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as Goodwill Ambassadors of the development. He also asked them to create awareness of tourism, traditional textiles, loin loom products and handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh amongst other North Eastern States.

Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, MLA, Kalaktang, Ramesh Linggi, Director, Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Pem Sonam, President, International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) and Tenzng Khalong, Vice President, IFCRA were present on the occasion amongst others. A colourful cultural programme was organised for the flag-off ceremony.

The Rally, which is organized by International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) and sponsored by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER and the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, will cover all the eight North Eastern States of India.