Itanagar

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

The discussed education, vibrant village programme and ongoing developmental projects in the State.

Last Updated: September 26, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-    Chief Minister  Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th September 2023. The discussed education, vibrant village programme and ongoing developmental projects in the State.

The Governor, who participated in the two-day conference of higher and technical education, advised the Chief Minister for setting up a ‘Think Tank’, which will recommend the State Government on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. He also shared his concern of slow progress of infrastructure construction of Arunachal Pradesh University.

The Governor stressed on strengthening the youth activities, especially National Cadet Corps (NCC). He discussed the need to promote NCC in all educational institutions.

The Governor shared his observation about the Vibrant Village programme with the Chief Minister. He suggested all weather roads, dedicated banking facilities, community hall and playgrounds for sporting activities in the remote villages.

Earlier, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his meetings in the national capital. He also apprised the Governor about ongoing projects in the State.

